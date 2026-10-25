

The recording career of Frank Sinatra was, of course, incredibly varied. As he supposedly said, “I’ve sung every G-d song ever written.” However, there are a few significant holes in that output. At the height of his career in the 1940s and ’50s, Sinatra can be credited with singing nearly every major song by such canonical composers of the Great American Songbook as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and Cole Porter. As musical fashions evolved in the 1960s, he tried to stay current and generally succeeded, although there were a few nice things that he missed. He sang only three songs by Stephen Sondheim and only two by the Beatles. Likewise, he deliberately sidestepped the successful joint song catalog of Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, who supplied so many hits in the 1960s for Sammy Davis, Jr. As Newley told me, “When Frank saw that his buddy was having so much success with our songs, he didn’t want to get in the way of that.”