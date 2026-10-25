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By DAVID JONES|
Americans are looking for an antidote to the grim, negative, nasty state of our press and politics.
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The past week I just spent in New York City launching my latest book, “America’s Golden Age.” I had a remarkable conversation about the future on The New York Sun’s “Sanity” podcast.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The past week I just spent in New York City launching my latest book, “America’s Golden Age.” I had a remarkable conversation about the future on The New York Sun’s “Sanity” podcast.
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