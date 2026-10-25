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By DAVID JONES|
Beneath the seaside resort’s picturesque charm lies a checkered past.
I first arrived in Cape May, New Jersey in the early summer of 1966. I had driven from Detroit, Michigan, reaching the Garden State Parkway as a revelation — so lush with greenery and glimpses of marshes and a coast that sparkled for an 18-year-old used to densely packed urban expressways and weekend outings to lakes. As I approached Cape May in the early evening a mist had settled around everything in a vapory otherworldly nimbus that made me feel I was entering what had been advertised as the nation’s oldest seashore resort.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
I first arrived in Cape May, New Jersey in the early summer of 1966. I had driven from Detroit, Michigan, reaching the Garden State Parkway as a revelation — so lush with greenery and glimpses of marshes and a coast that sparkled for an 18-year-old used to densely packed urban expressways and weekend outings to lakes. As I approached Cape May in the early evening a mist had settled around everything in a vapory otherworldly nimbus that made me feel I was entering what had been advertised as the nation’s oldest seashore resort.
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