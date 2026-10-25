Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The familiar trope of the resentful rich kid takes a dramatic turn in David Zax’s play as a young journalist returns from Taliban captivity.
The resentful or self-flagellating rich kid is a time-honored trope. Now we have a brand new model off-Broadway. Meet Josh Goldman, the central figure in David Zax’s new play, “Aftermath.” The son of a successful Washington lobbyist, Josh attended what his dad, Allan, describes as “this hippie school where they taught him all about the horrors of inequality. For 40 grand a year.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The resentful or self-flagellating rich kid is a time-honored trope. Now we have a brand new model off-Broadway. Meet Josh Goldman, the central figure in David Zax’s new play, “Aftermath.” The son of a successful Washington lobbyist, Josh attended what his dad, Allan, describes as “this hippie school where they taught him all about the horrors of inequality. For 40 grand a year.”
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