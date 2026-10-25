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By DAVID JONES|
The Justice Department argues in a lawsuit that the election may be ‘tainted’ by the inclusion of a candidate on the ballot who has nearly the same name as the Republican senator seeking a second term.
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The Justice Department does not yet see a crime being committed by the state of Alaska for its decision to run two Senate candidates with nearly identical names, Attorney General Todd Blanche says, but the state should not certify any election result under its ranked-choice system until and unless voter intent is absolutely clear.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Justice Department does not yet see a crime being committed by the state of Alaska for its decision to run two Senate candidates with nearly identical names, Attorney General Todd Blanche says, but the state should not certify any election result under its ranked-choice system until and unless voter intent is absolutely clear.
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