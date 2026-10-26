Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Rogers campaign seized on remarks by Congresswoman Haley Stevens saying if she were the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat, she would be doing more to reach out to the black community.
Published:
Updated:
Michigan’s Republican Senate candidate, Mike Rogers, is boosting comments made by his rival Abdul El-Sayed’s primary opponent, Haley Stevens, after the congresswoman offered faint praise on Sunday of her Democratic compatriot.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Michigan’s Republican Senate candidate, Mike Rogers, is boosting comments made by his rival Abdul El-Sayed’s primary opponent, Haley Stevens, after the congresswoman offered faint praise on Sunday of her Democratic compatriot.
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