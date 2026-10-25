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By DAVID JONES|
The lesson of watching the musical version of ‘Benjamin Button’ is that time never passes more slowly than in a theater that isn’t working for you.
Twenty minutes into watching “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” at the Public Theater’s press preview, I had the uneasy feeling I’d been here before. The sea shanties, the Cornish fishing harbor, the actors swinging cellos and double basses as they sang: all of it tugged at something. Afterwards I scrolled back through my WhatsApps with my friend Michelle Langer, a TV producer, and found the evidence. In January 2025 we had seen this very show together in London’s West End. I had forgotten it completely.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Twenty minutes into watching “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” at the Public Theater’s press preview, I had the uneasy feeling I’d been here before. The sea shanties, the Cornish fishing harbor, the actors swinging cellos and double basses as they sang: all of it tugged at something. Afterwards I scrolled back through my WhatsApps with my friend Michelle Langer, a TV producer, and found the evidence. In January 2025 we had seen this very show together in London’s West End. I had forgotten it completely.
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