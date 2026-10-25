

The directors of the new documentary “One in a Million” couldn’t have chosen a more engaging protagonist for their exploration of migration, assimilation, and growing up than wide-eyed Israa from Syria. When Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes first spotted the 11-year-old girl in 2015 selling cigarettes at night in Turkey, they soon realized the opportunity she presented: a way to document the immense Syrian refugee crisis and Germany’s open-door policy through her and her family’s experience. With an open face and candid expressions, Israa is photogenic, endearing, and instantly sympathetic, particularly as a youngster having to deal with distressing events and changes, making for a captivating central figure in a sweeping real-world chronicle.