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By DAVID JONES|
Republicans lament disinterested conservatives in reliable districts but fail to organize a significant get-out-the-vote effort.
Published:
Updated:
Republican politicians are sounding alarms over the lack of early turnout in heavily GOP rural areas where voters are disproportionately hurt by high gas prices. With no signs of an investment in a robust get-out-the-vote operation for Election Day, poll watchers are warning that Republicans may be heading to a historic loss.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Republican politicians are sounding alarms over the lack of early turnout in heavily GOP rural areas where voters are disproportionately hurt by high gas prices. With no signs of an investment in a robust get-out-the-vote operation for Election Day, poll watchers are warning that Republicans may be heading to a historic loss.
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