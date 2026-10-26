Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Entertainers are discovering that neutrality is a risky career move.
Published:
Updated:
Partisans, no longer limiting their ire to opponents, are starting to pressure silent entertainers to join the cause, too. Political neutrality is being taken to mean agreement with President Trump, although the inquisition is a trend predating him and one that will obtain beyond his term.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Partisans, no longer limiting their ire to opponents, are starting to pressure silent entertainers to join the cause, too. Political neutrality is being taken to mean agreement with President Trump, although the inquisition is a trend predating him and one that will obtain beyond his term.
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