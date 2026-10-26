Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Trump is as unloved in football-crazed Ohio as Michigan’s Wolverines.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Before the interstate highway system enabled drivers to enjoy efficiency by forgoing interesting experiences, traffic to and from the East and Midwest on Route 40, “the National Road,” flowed through, rather than around, cities. At this one, it crossed the famous Y Bridge that spans the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum rivers.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Before the interstate highway system enabled drivers to enjoy efficiency by forgoing interesting experiences, traffic to and from the East and Midwest on Route 40, “the National Road,” flowed through, rather than around, cities. At this one, it crossed the famous Y Bridge that spans the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum rivers.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime