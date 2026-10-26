Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A decade after her blood-testing empire collapsed, the ‘Bernie Madoff of biotech’ is drawing sold-out crowds despite being behind bars, while warnings persist that the scandal still casts a shadow over medical innovation.
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A single drop of blood, Elizabeth Holmes once promised, could reveal hundreds of diseases. The promise was false. Theranos is gone, and its founder is serving a federal sentence in Texas.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A single drop of blood, Elizabeth Holmes once promised, could reveal hundreds of diseases. The promise was false. Theranos is gone, and its founder is serving a federal sentence in Texas.
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