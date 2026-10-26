Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘Reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF regarding Iran are completely baseless and false,’ Defense Minister Israel Katz says.
Published:
Updated:
A report claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to disrupt the Tuesday Israeli election by instigating a war with Iran is being weaponized by both sides of the political divide.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A report claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to disrupt the Tuesday Israeli election by instigating a war with Iran is being weaponized by both sides of the political divide.
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