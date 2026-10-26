Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
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An underwhelming political thriller that deserves to land its director-star in the cinematic doghouse.
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The other day a Hollywood producer of my acquaintance passed on the following joke about actor-director Ben Affleck following the underwhelming reception to his new Netflix movie “Animals.” What does Ben Affleck do when he wants to maintain a lower profile? He directs a movie.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The other day a Hollywood producer of my acquaintance passed on the following joke about actor-director Ben Affleck following the underwhelming reception to his new Netflix movie “Animals.” What does Ben Affleck do when he wants to maintain a lower profile? He directs a movie.
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