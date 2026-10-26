Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The Sun has verified a Hamas obituary and a Facebook post showing the same man in a Doctors Without Borders uniform.
Published:
Updated:
Doctors Without Borders admitted to The New York Sun that a photograph showing a Hamas battalion commander wearing the organization’s uniform was likely of a man it had employed in Gaza.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Doctors Without Borders admitted to The New York Sun that a photograph showing a Hamas battalion commander wearing the organization’s uniform was likely of a man it had employed in Gaza.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime