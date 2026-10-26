Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
From teenage prodigy to global star, young Italian sparks sport’s surge in popularity.
The rise of Kimi Antonelli from teenage prodigy to Formula One’s dominant driver is among the biggest stories in global sports this year, putting the 20-year-old Italian on the verge of making history while helping to fuel the sport’s growing popularity.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The rise of Kimi Antonelli from teenage prodigy to Formula One’s dominant driver is among the biggest stories in global sports this year, putting the 20-year-old Italian on the verge of making history while helping to fuel the sport’s growing popularity.
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