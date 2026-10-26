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Published:
Updated:
TEL AVIV — Tempers are fraying in Israel as election day looms. As if to make the point, a man and woman are fighting loudly nearby over which side to support. “Bibi won’t win,” the man yells. “But didn’t we decide we would vote for him no matter what,” the woman answers in an even more passionate voice.
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
TEL AVIV — Tempers are fraying in Israel as election day looms. As if to make the point, a man and woman are fighting loudly nearby over which side to support. “Bibi won’t win,” the man yells. “But didn’t we decide we would vote for him no matter what,” the woman answers in an even more passionate voice.
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