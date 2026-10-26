“Jewish safety depends on a real multiracial democracy, and Abdul is the one fighting to protect it.” So says actor Mandy Patinkin in a posting that endorses the Democratic senate candidate from the state of Michigan. What, then, to make of a TV ad backing Abdul El-Sayed that borrows from generations-old tropes to denigrate the Jewish state? The ad, which the candidate has disavowed, seems to appeal to some of the darkest sentiments of Dr. El-Sayed’s supporters.