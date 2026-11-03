Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The first lady will also update details about a temporary ceasefire she negotiated for the Ukrainian city of Oleshky.
The White House says first lady Melania Trump will host representatives of Russia and Ukraine together Thursday at the White House after securing a temporary ceasefire at the city of Oleshky.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The White House says first lady Melania Trump will host representatives of Russia and Ukraine together Thursday at the White House after securing a temporary ceasefire at the city of Oleshky.
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