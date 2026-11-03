Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The award-winning actress for her star turn as Carmela Soprano says the 17th Congressional District’s toss-up race could help flip the House.
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After playing the female lead in one of the most iconic, influential series of all time, actress Edie Falco starred in a selfie video on election eve urging voters to support the Democratic challenger to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
After playing the female lead in one of the most iconic, influential series of all time, actress Edie Falco starred in a selfie video on election eve urging voters to support the Democratic challenger to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York.
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