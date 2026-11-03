Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The Obama-appointed judge says the state can impose the ‘same conditions it applies to other indoor event,’ but it cannot discriminate based on viewpoint.
Published:
Updated:
A federal judge says Iowa must allow the Satanic Temple to hold a holiday event at the state Capitol ahead of Christmas.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A federal judge says Iowa must allow the Satanic Temple to hold a holiday event at the state Capitol ahead of Christmas.
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