Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan says independent candidate sharing his name is part of a Democratic plot, now also facing a separate state investigation.
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Gladhanders hoping to get a moment with Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. while standing in poll lines Tuesday aren’t likely to get a handshake as the candidate has largely vanished from public view in the runup to Alaska’s Senate election.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Gladhanders hoping to get a moment with Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. while standing in poll lines Tuesday aren’t likely to get a handshake as the candidate has largely vanished from public view in the runup to Alaska’s Senate election.
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