Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have disapproval ratings of 50 percent.
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While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says he is working to eliminate “woke” ideas from the military and ensure it is more focused on readiness, a new survey finds that active-duty service members feel that the military is becoming more politicized — which is making them want to leave early.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
While Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says he is working to eliminate “woke” ideas from the military and ensure it is more focused on readiness, a new survey finds that active-duty service members feel that the military is becoming more politicized — which is making them want to leave early.
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