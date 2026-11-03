Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The list of supposed voters includes the name ‘Jack Mehoff.’
The New York Times is being widely criticized for its report on a letter supposedly signed by more than 500 “Jewish voters” in Michigan who urged support for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The New York Times is being widely criticized for its report on a letter supposedly signed by more than 500 “Jewish voters” in Michigan who urged support for Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.
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