Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Trump carried the district by 15 points two years ago.
Democrats have flipped a deep-red district in eastern Kentucky, an early sign of what could be a historic blue wave midterm election. President Trump carried the district by 15 points in 2024.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats have flipped a deep-red district in eastern Kentucky, an early sign of what could be a historic blue wave midterm election. President Trump carried the district by 15 points in 2024.
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