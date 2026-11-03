Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The rock legend warned against accepting ‘directives that undermine our constitutional right to a free and fair election.’
Published:
Updated:
As Election Day dawned with candidates who were born to run, rock legend Bruce Springsteen warned election officials to do their duty and count every vote.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
As Election Day dawned with candidates who were born to run, rock legend Bruce Springsteen warned election officials to do their duty and count every vote.
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