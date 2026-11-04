Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
It’s ‘unlikely Trump will criticize North Korea since it undermines his narrative of Kim Jong-un being a close friend.’
Published:
Updated:
The younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, is attacking the FBI’s claim that North Korean hackers stole $6.3 billion in crypto currency, by far the world’s biggest cyber-theft to date.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The younger sister of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, is attacking the FBI’s claim that North Korean hackers stole $6.3 billion in crypto currency, by far the world’s biggest cyber-theft to date.
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