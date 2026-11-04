Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The loss of Congress puts the GOP in a position to focus on the future, says a veteran of defeat and triumph.
Published:
Updated:
Following Tuesday’s election results, the challenge for Republicans will be to avoid the temptation of recrimination. The party and, more broadly, the conservative movement, would be better served by focusing on how in 2028 to recover the ground lost in Congress — and hold the White House. So says the former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, in his recent interview with the Sun’s “Sanity” podcast.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Following Tuesday’s election results, the challenge for Republicans will be to avoid the temptation of recrimination. The party and, more broadly, the conservative movement, would be better served by focusing on how in 2028 to recover the ground lost in Congress — and hold the White House. So says the former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, in his recent interview with the Sun’s “Sanity” podcast.
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