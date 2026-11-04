Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The sister of Senator Lindsey Graham, appointed to his seat, suffered from lack of enthusiasm from conservatives in the state.
Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina has lost her seat in the U.S. Senate to the Democratic nominee, Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who has never before held office. Ms. Graham’s loss is largely the result of a lack of enthusiasm from conservatives in the northwestern part of the state.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Darline Graham of South Carolina has lost her seat in the U.S. Senate to the Democratic nominee, Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who has never before held office. Ms. Graham’s loss is largely the result of a lack of enthusiasm from conservatives in the northwestern part of the state.
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