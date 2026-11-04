Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
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Two new books explore the overlap between JFK’s political calculation and his personal charm.
‘Reconciliable Differences: The Unlikely Political Alliance of John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt’
By Barbara A. Perry
University of Virginia Press, 320 pages
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By THE NEW YORK SUN|
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‘Reconciliable Differences: The Unlikely Political Alliance of John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt’
By Barbara A. Perry
University of Virginia Press, 320 pages
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