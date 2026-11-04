Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Both Democrats are significantly outperforming their poll numbers.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and the former governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, both won commanding victories in their respective Senate races on Tuesday night, guaranteeing at least one pickup for Democrats in Congress’s upper chamber thanks to Mr. Cooper. Other Democrats are heavily favored to flip Republican Senate seats as of Tuesday evening.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and the former governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, both won commanding victories in their respective Senate races on Tuesday night, guaranteeing at least one pickup for Democrats in Congress’s upper chamber thanks to Mr. Cooper. Other Democrats are heavily favored to flip Republican Senate seats as of Tuesday evening.
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