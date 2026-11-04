Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Senator Jon Ossoff, a potential 2028 presidential contender, also cruised to an easy reelection.
It was a good night for Democrats across America, with Ohio, Texas, and Georgia all seeing a pair of wins for governor and senator.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
It was a good night for Democrats across America, with Ohio, Texas, and Georgia all seeing a pair of wins for governor and senator.
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