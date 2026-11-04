Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The opposition party, seemingly lost in the wilderness less than two years ago, could win as many as 56 Senate seats with pickups in deep-red territory.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats have taken control of the United States Senate in a stunning reversal of fortunes from just two years ago, with Republican candidates collapsing in deep-red parts of the country. The cost of living and poor GOP candidate quality appear to be driving factors behind Democrats’ victories.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrats have taken control of the United States Senate in a stunning reversal of fortunes from just two years ago, with Republican candidates collapsing in deep-red parts of the country. The cost of living and poor GOP candidate quality appear to be driving factors behind Democrats’ victories.
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