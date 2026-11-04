Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The likely incoming House speaker Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats are celebrating a patriotic victory to strike down corruption and extremism.
Published:
Updated:
Reveling in an overwhelming blue wave that could seat more than 40 new House Democrats in the next congressional session, the next likely House speaker, Hakeem Jeffries, pledged Tuesday to put “everyday Americans first.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Reveling in an overwhelming blue wave that could seat more than 40 new House Democrats in the next congressional session, the next likely House speaker, Hakeem Jeffries, pledged Tuesday to put “everyday Americans first.”
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