Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
He laid on his Arabic roots and disdain of the president in a speech that stood in stark contrast to fellow victor, Texas’s James Talarico.
Riding a giant wave of change, Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed added to the Democratic victory list early Wednesday, keeping the state in party hands after defeating his opponent Mike Rogers in what was one of the ugliest and most expensive races of the midterm election year.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Riding a giant wave of change, Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed added to the Democratic victory list early Wednesday, keeping the state in party hands after defeating his opponent Mike Rogers in what was one of the ugliest and most expensive races of the midterm election year.
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