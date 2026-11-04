Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Regaining the consent of the governed will require an honest conversation about squandering the mandate of 2024.
Published:
Updated:
The old saying is that success has many fathers and failure is an orphan, but many GOP survivors of Tuesday’s midterms are attributing parentage of the rout to President Trump. While it’s an understandable first reaction, regaining the consent of the governed will require an honest conversation about the squandering of the mandate of 2024.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The old saying is that success has many fathers and failure is an orphan, but many GOP survivors of Tuesday’s midterms are attributing parentage of the rout to President Trump. While it’s an understandable first reaction, regaining the consent of the governed will require an honest conversation about the squandering of the mandate of 2024.
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