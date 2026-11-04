Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A fifth-generation logger defeats the longest-serving Republican woman in Senate history in one of the most expensive and closely watched races in the country.
Democrat Troy Jackson has defeated five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, ending the incumbent’s nearly 30-year tenure in Congress and closing out one of the most expensive Senate races in the nation.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrat Troy Jackson has defeated five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, ending the incumbent’s nearly 30-year tenure in Congress and closing out one of the most expensive Senate races in the nation.
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