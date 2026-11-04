Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The voters took President Trump’s advice. So what’s next?
“Pretend I’m on the ballot,” President Trump enjoined voters. So they did. The result was a Democratic victory that flipped both houses of Congress, cashiered some of the most powerful Republican senators in history, and set the stage for at least two years of divided government — Democrats controlling Congress and Republicans the White House — and for, we hope, an epic policy battle ahead of the presidential campaign two years hence.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“Pretend I’m on the ballot,” President Trump enjoined voters. So they did. The result was a Democratic victory that flipped both houses of Congress, cashiered some of the most powerful Republican senators in history, and set the stage for at least two years of divided government — Democrats controlling Congress and Republicans the White House — and for, we hope, an epic policy battle ahead of the presidential campaign two years hence.
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