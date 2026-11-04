Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
While many conservatives are pointing fingers at the White House for rampant election losses, abortion opponents are blaming the losses on Republicans avoiding the topic in their campaigns.
Published:
Updated:
In the wake of Republicans’ midterm drubbing, abortion opponents say the GOP “earned” its resounding defeat for failing to address the issue head on.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
In the wake of Republicans’ midterm drubbing, abortion opponents say the GOP “earned” its resounding defeat for failing to address the issue head on.
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