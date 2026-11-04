Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Built with Qualcomm around an Arizona-made Snapdragon X processor, the BlueChip laptop will go first to government buyers.
You can’t buy a made-in-America laptop. Dell, HP, Microsoft, and Apple were all founded in America, and Macs carry the branding of “Designed by Apple in California,” but they’re all made in factories in China and Vietnam, from components and materials sourced from other factories in the region.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
You can’t buy a made-in-America laptop. Dell, HP, Microsoft, and Apple were all founded in America, and Macs carry the branding of “Designed by Apple in California,” but they’re all made in factories in China and Vietnam, from components and materials sourced from other factories in the region.
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