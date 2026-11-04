Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The former Navy admiral flipped the traditionally red First Congressional District, defeating Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt.
Published:
Updated:
Democrat Nancy Lacore, the former Navy admiral fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is projected to win South Carolina’s First Congressional District, which would flip a seat long held by Republicans.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democrat Nancy Lacore, the former Navy admiral fired by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is projected to win South Carolina’s First Congressional District, which would flip a seat long held by Republicans.
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