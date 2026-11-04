Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
The 56th speaker of the House remarked during the election that he may go home and start a lawn care business.
Published:
Updated:
Speaker Mike Johnson will step down from his post as leader of the House Republican Conference, The New York Sun can confirm, after a scalding flameout by Republicans in the midterm congressional elections. His fellow Louisianan, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, are running to succeed him.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Speaker Mike Johnson will step down from his post as leader of the House Republican Conference, The New York Sun can confirm, after a scalding flameout by Republicans in the midterm congressional elections. His fellow Louisianan, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, are running to succeed him.
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