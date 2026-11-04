Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Conservative backed amendments won despite the awful night for Republicans.
President Trump urged voters to pretend that he was on the ballot in the 2026 midterm elections. And the results appear to be a clear rebuke of his second term in office.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump urged voters to pretend that he was on the ballot in the 2026 midterm elections. And the results appear to be a clear rebuke of his second term in office.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime