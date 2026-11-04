Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Democrats will push for more regulations and investigations after President Trump is accused of pocketing a bundle from well-timed investments in government-propped industries.
Published:
Updated:
The Democratic takeover of Congress means several financial and technology-based industries — banking, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence — will be put under the microscope after Americans expressed suspicion about the economic engines propped by Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Democratic takeover of Congress means several financial and technology-based industries — banking, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence — will be put under the microscope after Americans expressed suspicion about the economic engines propped by Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration.
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