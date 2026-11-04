Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Party insiders say the president’s unpopularity, the Iran war, and weak candidates doomed a historic defeat that could lock the GOP out of power for years.
Republican lawmakers and strategists erupted in finger-pointing after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a midterm rout, with many in the party placing the blame squarely on President Trump even as he insisted the loss happened only because he “wasn’t on the ticket.”
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Republican lawmakers and strategists erupted in finger-pointing after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a midterm rout, with many in the party placing the blame squarely on President Trump even as he insisted the loss happened only because he “wasn’t on the ticket.”
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