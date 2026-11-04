Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Senator Schumer boasts of the Democrats’ plans to end support for our warriors at the front.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is emerging as one of the victors in America’s midterm election. How else to interpret the crowing at Tehran from the head of Iran’s National Security Council? Major General Mohsen Rezaei reckons that “the Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz — and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington.” The comments were echoed by the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Islamic Republic of Iran is emerging as one of the victors in America’s midterm election. How else to interpret the crowing at Tehran from the head of Iran’s National Security Council? Major General Mohsen Rezaei reckons that “the Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz — and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington.” The comments were echoed by the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.
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