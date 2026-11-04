Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
‘NY-21 Republican Chairs are objectively a group of scammers,’ the state’s sole new GOP congressman-elect wrote hours after he won.
Published:
Updated:
Punishment for Empire State Republicans started early on Tuesday, with Governor Kathleen Hochul’s win confirmed shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Her opponent, the Trump-backed Nassau County executive, Bruce Blakeman, didn’t even eke out a win on his Long Island home turf.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Punishment for Empire State Republicans started early on Tuesday, with Governor Kathleen Hochul’s win confirmed shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Her opponent, the Trump-backed Nassau County executive, Bruce Blakeman, didn’t even eke out a win on his Long Island home turf.
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