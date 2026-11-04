Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
His father brokered successful 1984 post-election leadership deal that may be difficult to repeat.
Published:
Updated:
President Issac Herzog is urging Israeli politicians to compromise, “lower tones,” and overcome deep disagreements. Yet can he repeat the success of his father, President Chaim Herzog, who in the 1980s facilitated a unity government between competing parties?
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Issac Herzog is urging Israeli politicians to compromise, “lower tones,” and overcome deep disagreements. Yet can he repeat the success of his father, President Chaim Herzog, who in the 1980s facilitated a unity government between competing parties?
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