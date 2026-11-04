A potential win for free-market conservatism and common sense is brewing, in California, of all places, amid the leftward lurch of the midterm elections. Feature how the Golden State’s proposed wealth tax is running behind in the vote count — at least so far. As of Thursday afternoon, with 62 percent of the ballots counted, the opponents of the purportedly one-time levy were leading with 55 percent of the vote. Advocates of the tax so far have 45 percent.