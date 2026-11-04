Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
Early numbers in the count suggest a proposed one-time tax on riches may have been defeated by voters.
Published:
Updated:
A potential win for free-market conservatism and common sense is brewing, in California, of all places, amid the leftward lurch of the midterm elections. Feature how the Golden State’s proposed wealth tax is running behind in the vote count — at least so far. As of Thursday afternoon, with 62 percent of the ballots counted, the opponents of the purportedly one-time levy were leading with 55 percent of the vote. Advocates of the tax so far have 45 percent.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A potential win for free-market conservatism and common sense is brewing, in California, of all places, amid the leftward lurch of the midterm elections. Feature how the Golden State’s proposed wealth tax is running behind in the vote count — at least so far. As of Thursday afternoon, with 62 percent of the ballots counted, the opponents of the purportedly one-time levy were leading with 55 percent of the vote. Advocates of the tax so far have 45 percent.
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