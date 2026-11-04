Democrats in New Jersey Want Disliking Muslims To Be Illegal
By ALEX ZDAN|
A new crop of contenders rises in the wake of the ‘blue tsunami.’
Published:
Updated:
As Democrats revel in their sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections, political pundits and spectators are already turning their attention to the 2028 election, and considering who could be the party’s next standard-bearer.
By ALEX ZDAN|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By LUKE FUNK|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
As Democrats revel in their sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections, political pundits and spectators are already turning their attention to the 2028 election, and considering who could be the party’s next standard-bearer.
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